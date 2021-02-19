CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India Expect Another Turner, Umesh Yadav's Fitness Test in 2 Days

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India Expect Another Turner, Umesh Yadav's Fitness Test in 2 Days

It is learned that the Indian team management wants to play to its strength and there could be a turner on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel ready to exploit the conditions to the fullest

  • PTI
  • Updated: February 19, 2021, 10:35 PM IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India Expect Another Turner, Umesh Yadav's Fitness Test in 2 Days

Senior Pacer Umesh Yadav's fitness test, which will be conducted in two days time, will determine if he can join Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma in a three-prong India pace attack for the upcoming Day/Night Test against England. The Test, which will be played with the pink ball, will start here on February 24.

India vs England Full Coverage 

It is learned that the Indian team management wants to play to its strength and there could be a turner on offer with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel ready to exploit the conditions to the fullest. With Ashwin and Axar accounting for 15 of the 20 wickets in the second Test, India, keeping in mind the swinging pink ball under lights, might drop Kuldeep Yadav and include a third pacer.

Ben Stokes In Awe of Motera Stadium; Vande Matram Plays as England Team Practice

Bumrah automatically comes back after rest and the toss-up will be between Umesh and Mohammed Siraj for the third pacer's slot. "Umesh's fitness test will happen in a couple of days time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Friday. Umesh was ruled out during the second Test against Australia in Melbourne last December due to a calf muscle injury.

Hardik Pandya Feels 'Surreal' at World's Largest Cricket Stadium at Motera 

He has been an effective bowler on Indian tracks and was menacing during the country's inaugural Day/Night Test in Kolkata.

However, it will be interesting to see how dry the Motera wicket is considering there could be dew.

"Look, it doesn't matter if the ball is red or pink. If you keep a dry wicket, ball will turn and extra lacquer won't be of any consequence," a former India spinner said when asked for his opinion.

"However, if there is dew then obviously the ball will start skidding and it might just be good for batting. So that can't be discounted," he said.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches