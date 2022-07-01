IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Fight Back to Revive India's Innings at Tea

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja fought hard in the second session to revive India’s innings after Matty Potts and James Anderson ran riot with the ball by claiming quick wickets. The two southpaws shared a crucial 76*-run stand for the sixth wicket to pull the visitors back in the game.

Pant, who is India’s vice-captain for the match, slammed his half-century in 52 balls as he took the charge over English bowlers when things were not going in the visitors’ favour. Jadeja also gave ample support to the wicketkeeper batter with his counter-attacking 32*-run knock which was laced with fours. India were 174/5 at Tea.

India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1 Latest Updates

While Pant struck 6 fours and a six to put pressure on the hosts.

Earlier, India had a horrible start to the session as they lost Hanuma Vihari early on 20 as Matty Potts trapped him in front of wicket with an inswinger. The young pacer didn’t stop there as he claimed the priced wicket of Virat Kohli who was unlucky while leaving the ball as the bottom edge of his bat led the ball to hit the stumps. The former Indian skipper scored 11 runs off 19 balls.

Shreyas Iyer, who came out to bat number 6, was dismissed by Anderson who got the better of him on a short ball which was going down the leg, but the Indian batter poked it and Sam Billings took a sensational catch to end hi stay in the middle.

Pant didn’t hold back after India were five down as he started counter-attacking the England bowlers and Jadeja joined him to take the fight to the opposition.

Jack Leach’s reintroduction in 37th over brought more runs for India as Pant stepped out to drive him through long-off for a boundary. Leach dropped it short on the very next ball and Pant rocked back to pull for another boundary.



Earlier, Anderson once again brought his A-game on the table as he got the better of the Indian openers in the first session of rescheduled fifth Test match. The English bowlers took complete advantage of the overcast conditions but it was only Anderson who got wickets under his kitty by dismissing Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13).

Brief Scores: India 174/5 (Rishabh Pant 53 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 32 batting, James Anderson 3/41, Matthew Potts 2/39) vs England.

