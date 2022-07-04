IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4 Lunch Report: India Stretch Lead to 361 Runs Despite Early Blows

England landed some quick blows on the fourth morning of the fifth Test in Birmingham even as India extended their lead to 361 on Monday. At the lunch break, India were 229/7 in 73 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja (17*) and Mohammed Shami (13*) in the middle. The visitors have stretched the lead to 361 and will look to add 50-60 more runs to it after the lunch break.

India resumed their innings from the overnight score of 125/3 as they collected quick runs in the initial phase of first session on Day 4. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a couple of boundaries to display some positive intent, however, a loose flashy cut on the point ended his stay in the middle as Stuart Broad drew the first blood of the day. Rishabh Pant, who scored a sublime century in the first innings, batted with maturity in the second too and hit his half-century with a boundary on the fine-leg. The southpaw looked calm and composed until England introduced Jack Leach into the attack. Pant looked to counter-attack Leach and hit him for a boundary on the first ball, however, the left-arm spinner had the last laugh.

Pant attempted the reverse-sweep against Leach but miscued it as Joe Root took an easy catch in the slip. He was dismissed on 57 which was laced with 8 boundaries.

Shreyas Iyer was a big disappointment for India as he succumbed to the short ball again. Brendon McCullum, who worked with Iyer at KKR, directed his bowlers to attack the middle-order batter with short balls and Matts Potts got the job done for his coach and team. Potts banged it short and Iyer failed to connect the pull short well and was dismissed on 19. He looked good on the ball which was pitched at good or full length but his misery continued at short balls which is an alarming sign for him and the team management.

Potts also got the better of Shardul Thakur on the short ball after hitting him on the helmet with a bouncer. Thakur looked a bit uncomfortable against short balls and Potts bombarded him with some lethal ones. In the end, Thakur lost patience and lost his wicket in the attempt to pull it for a big shot.



Centurion of the first innings, Jadeja looked calm and composed so far and he also got a lifeline with James Anderson dropping a touch catch of him at the cover. While Shami played a couple of glorious shots to score some quick runs.

Brief scores: India 416 and 229/7 in 73 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57; Matthew Potts 2-50, Stuart Broad 2-58) lead England 284 by 361 runs

