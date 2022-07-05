IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Indian Fans at Edgbaston Complain of Getting Racially Abused, ECB Repsonds

The fourth day of the ongoing rescheduled Test between India and England saw several cases of racial abuse being reported by the fans at Edgbaston stands. On Monday, when the hosts were chasing a 378-run target, several Indian fans took to social media and shared photos and videos of the alleged incident. As per their claims, the incident took place during the final session.

In response to the social media posts, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released official statements, promising to investigate the matter at the earliest.

“We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment,” ECB said in a statement.

The ECB had to tweet it out after several fans took it to the micro-blogging site and complaint about the abuses hurled at them. Most of the stated that they reported the matter to the stewards present at the stands but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, who had blown the whistle on racism in English cricket, also highlighted the matter. The official Twitter handle of Edgbaston responded to his tweet and wrote, “We’re incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in any way [sic]. We’ll be investigating this ASAP.”

“I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly,” said Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain.

On Monday, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put England on course for a ground-breaking run chase against India despite Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance on day four.

England were 259 for three at stumps on day four, needing a very gettable 119 runs for a series-levelling victory.

