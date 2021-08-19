IND vs ENG: Advantage Team India Heading Into Third Test, Haven't Lost at Headingley Since 1979

Team India, after a stupendous victory against England in the second Test at Lord’s would like to continue the momentum in the third Test too. The stage is set for Virat Kohli and boys at a venue, which has been a happy hunting ground for the Indians for quite some time now. On August 25, both teams will lock horns at Headingley, Leeds, where the Indians have won their last two encounters — in 1986 and 2002.

But interestingly, India have not played a Test here in the last 19 years. But as far as the numbers are concerned, England lead 3-2, while one Test in 1979 was drawn. Cricketnext takes a look at all the encounters played by these teams at this venue:

India vs England, 1952

This was the time when the Indian team was not the strongest. But they still put up a valiant fight, but lost out by seven wickets eventually. Batting first, India scored 293 with Vijay Manjrekar scoring 133. Skipper Vijay Hazare too scored 89. England, in reply scored 334, courtesy valuable knocks from Tom Graveney, Allan Watkins and Godfrey Evans. But in the second innings, a failure of batting saw India score only 165. In the end, England chased down 128 with ease.

India vs England, 1959

India were no match to a strong England side. In the first innings, they only managed to scored 161 runs, with Polly Umrigar top-scoring with 29. In reply, England scored 483/8d with Colin Cowdrey scoring 160. India batted poorly in the second innings too and were bundled out for 149. That meant they lost the match by innings and 173 runs.

India vs England, 1967

This was another easy victory for England. Geoff Boycott’s unbeaten 246 took hosts to 550/4. But a meek show with the bat meant that India were all out for 164. But come the second innings, India scored 510 runs. Skipper MAK Pataudi scored 148, with 87 from Farokh Engineer, 91 from Ajit Wadekar, and 73 from Hanumant Singh. But unfortunately they could not defend a target of 125.

India vs England, 1979

India managed to play out a draw at this venue for the first time. But it was the rain that wiped out the major portion of the match. Riding on Ian Botham’s ton, England scored 270. In reply, India managed to score 223/6.

India vs England, 1986

This was India’s first win at this venue. In the first innings the team scored 272, while dismissing England for only 102. Roger Binny took 5/40 to derail England. In the second innings, Dilip Vengsarkar scored an excellent 102 to take the total to 237. In the last innings, England were dismissed for a paltry 128, as India won the match by 279 runs.

India vs England, 2002

This has to be India’s one of the most famous Test win in England, one which changed the way the team played abroad. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly — all scored big tons to take India to 628/8. On the other hand, England were no match and were dismissed for 273 and 309. India comfortably won by an innings and 46 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here