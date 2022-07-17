IND vs ENG: All-Round Hardik Pandya, Sublime Rishabh Pant Power India To Series Win

India beat England by five wickets to seal the three-match ODI series 2-1, riding on an all-round show from Hardik Pandya and a sublime century from Rishabh Pant (125*). It was a memorable chase as India paced their innings well after losing the top order which left them in a bit of a hole with the scorecard reading 72/4. After bowling England out for 259, India quickly lost the wickets of both the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma which left them reeling at 21/2.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Carbon Copy Dismissal At Old Trafford Results In Another Bad Outing | WATCH

Nonetheless, all eyes were expecting a Virat Kohli special, but fans were in for a disappointment when they saw him getting out for 17 runs which meant their superstar had another bad outing after accounting for 16 runs in second ODI at Lord’s. Later Suryakumar Yadav too edged Craig Overton, leaving India struggling at 72/4.

Earlier Reece Topley was back in business as he removed India’s top order just like the second match in Lord’s where he picked up six wickets. He accounted for Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, but his effort went in vain as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya combined for 133 run stand to bail India out.

While Hardik was the more aggressive batter initially, Pant took his time, but changed gears after getting to his fifty.

While he was very sharp on his back-foot, playing the pull shot and cut shot to the advantage, Pandya was very good playing fine behind the wickets after which he played with the straight bat, finding shots in the ‘V.’ He was finally dismissed for 71 runs off 55 balls. Meanwhile, Pant hung on and reached his hundred and put his foot on the accelerator smashing David Willey for five boundaries to bring India home in a jiffy.

Also Read:Former Cricketer Says Rohit Sharma Missed Jasprit Bumrah In 3rd ODI; Here’s Why

Hardik Pandya grabbed a career-best 4/24 as a disciplined India bowled out England for 259 with more than four overs to spare in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Sunday.

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who dominated the first half of the match with his excellent bowling, sending out a warning to the opponents in the year of the T20 World Cup.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here