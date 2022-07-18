IND vs ENG: Captain Rohit Sharma Gets Drenched In Champagne, Virat Kohli Takes Evasive Action | WATCH

Indian team celebrated their series win over England in style at Old Trafford, Manchester with champagnes. As can be seen in a video clip that is going viral, the man of the moment Rishabh Pant started spraying it as soon as India skipper Rohit Sharma was handed the trophy, within moments he was left drenched.

Virat Kohli, who was watching all of this, made sure that he took evasive action along with Hardik Pandya. Nonetheless, Rohit came back onto the podium and asked his teammates to come together so that all of them can be snapped together. However, Pant was just not ready.

In the end, it was young pacer Arshdeep Singh who managed to get his hands on the silverware, but as soon as he was done, another champagne shower was waiting for Team India players. It didn’t come from Pant, but Virat Kohli.

India scripted a historic victory at Old Trafford, securing an emphatic five-wicket win in the ODI series decider. After the triumph, skipper Rohit Sharma followed the tradition by presenting the series trophy to the squad’s newest member, Arshdeep Singh.

Rohit’s heartwarming gesture left the cricket fans in awe as Arshdeep raised the trophy for the cameras after his captain handed it to him, while the other Indian players popped up the champagne bottles in jubilation at their triumph over England.

The Bharat Army shared the mesmerizing moment on their Twitter handle with an interesting caption that read, “Manchester is Blue”.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya produced match-winning efforts to lead India to a memorable 2-1 series victory over England in the third ODI in Manchester on Sunday.

Rohit won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. On a belter of a pitch, England faced an early collapse as Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj sent back Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for ducks. England skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 runs while opener Jason Roy managed to score 41 runs.

Pandya was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he finished with impressive figures of 4/24. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja got the important wicket of Liam Livingstone. England were bowled out for 259 runs in the final ODI.

Chasing a stiff target of 260, India’s top order was once again wrecked by the in-form England pacer Reece Topley. At 72/4, things were not looking bright for the men in blue until Pant and Pandya played responsibly to steady the sail.

Pandya played a blistering knock of 71 runs off 55 deliveries while Pant scored his maiden ODI century (125* off 113). The duo stitched together a 133-run partnership to lead India to a dominant position. Pant then launched an onslaught onto England’s lead bowler Topley, blasting him for five consecutive boundaries in the 42nd over.

He ended the match in style by smashing a boundary to chase down the target and register an emphatic 5-wicket victory over England. India proved their dominance in white ball cricket, securing the ODI series 2-1 after winning the T20I series with the same margin.

