IND vs ENG: Did Hardik Pandya Abuse Rohit Sharma? Virat Kohli Fans Settle Scores Over Viral Video

A video of Hardik Pandya abusing India captain Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media. The video doesn’t show Pandya abusing Rohit, but the audio seems to indicate that Pandya wasn’t happy with one of his field placements. The video captures the incident which must have happened after the end of the fourth over where Pandya can be heard screaming at one of the fielder, saying that the individual shouldn’t be paying heed to India captain but to him as he is bowling.

Please note that News 18 can’t confirm the authenticity of this video.

There have been several instances where Pandya can be heard screaming and abusing his own player. There was one such instance in IPL 2022 where he was seen abusing Mohammed Shami which had angered the fans on Twitter. This time too fans used the video to settle scores. Mostly Virat Kohli fans who said that the video is the proof that Indian players no longer respect their captain which was not the case under Kohli.

Just because you are a better captain than rohit and you don’t eat 1000 vadapavs in a day…You can’t abuse his innocent mom on national television 💔#HardikAbusedRohitpic.twitter.com/HWnRVhtcG3 — Cheeku. (@primeKohli) July 10, 2022

no one likes you, people openly question your authority, even an ex MI player doesn’t respect you @imro45 😂😂😂wadda legacy #HardikAbusedRohit pic.twitter.com/H0IJjVswGM — ⛅️ (@ffsvirat) July 10, 2022

We will not tolarate abuse for Indian Captain Rohit Sharma by Hardik Pandya. It’s okay that he won IPL without Rohit, but still it’s very disrespectful #HardikAbusedRohitpic.twitter.com/hSwNHXQ8de — nitin (@OrdinaryEndian) July 10, 2022

This incident of hardik pandya openly questioning & abusing Rohit Sharma shows that Even players don’t rate the new captain #HardikAbusedRohit — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) July 10, 2022

This hardik pandya against Rohit Sharma incident is a a true example of “Respect is deserved, not demanded”#HardikAbusedRohitpic.twitter.com/5ZpDpccZA2 — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) July 10, 2022

Teammates on Virat Kohli – ” He is better than Sachin” Teammates on Rohit Sharma – “Maa ch*dwane gaya vo” Perfect example that respect is earned and not demanded. No matter how good PR you hire and get pampered by BCCI and Mumbai Cricketers.#HardikAbusedRohit — Viru Sharma (@183_Mirpur) July 10, 2022



Meanwhile under Rohit, Team India registered their 19th consecutive T20I win as they beat England by 49 runs in the second T20I match. Batting first, India once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight riding on new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls) after a sudden collapse during the middle-phase on a track full of pace and bounce.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.

