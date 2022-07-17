IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Batters, Bowlers And Wicketkeeper, India vs England 2022 at Old Trafford

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s third ODI match between India and England: After a securing convincing T20I victory against England, Team India will be eager to keep their winning momentum alive and seal the ODI series also.

Moreover, Rohit Sharma’s men will be determined to forget the humiliating 100-run defeat in the second ODI and pull off a comeback in the final and deciding match to clinch the three-match ODI series.

Earlier, India had started the ODI series on a positive note as they got the better of their English opponents pretty comfortably. Batting first, Jos Buttler’s men were bundled out for a paltry total of 110 in the first ODI. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed his terrific bowling skills to scalp six wickets in the game.

Team India, during the run chase, reached the target without losing a wicket.

In the penultimate match, the hosts furnished a better batting show to post a total of 246 runs. While chasing the target, Indian batting lineup suffered a collapse as they were bundled out for just 146 runs. English pacer Reece Topley bagged six wickets to earn a much-coveted victory for his side in the second ODI.

Ahead of the third ODI match between India and England; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs England third ODI match.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming

The third ODI match between India and England is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The IND vs ENG third ODI match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17, at 3:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

India (IND) vs England (ENG) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

