IND vs ENG Dream11 Predictions, 2nd ODI, India vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After his stellar performance in his maiden international appearance in the T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav could make his ODI debut in the second ODI against England in Pune. Shreyas Iyer has injured his shoulder which has ruled him out for a minimum of six weeks.

India will also be sweating over the fitness of Rohit Sharma, but he can stride out to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan, who was top scorer in the first ODI.

England, on the other hand, will be without the services of Sam Billings and we could see new faces even in the bowling department. They will also miss Eoin Morgan. Once again, the captain winning the toss could opt to field first as the pitch generally becomes a flat one to bat on under lights and when dew falls.

England will be keen to bounce back and stay afloat in the series and we can once again expect a tight contest at Pune.

The second ODI match is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST.

IND vs ENG, 2ndODI, India vs England: Live Streaming

All matches of India vs England 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Hindi/HD and also live stream on their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs ENG, 2ndODI, India vs England: Match Details

March 26, 2021 – 01:30 PM IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

IND vs ENG, 2ndODI, India vs England 2020-21, Dream11 team for India vs England

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, India probable playing 11 against England: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, England probable playing 11 against India: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid