IND vs ENG Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test, India vs England: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After getting royally decimated by England in the 1st Test, hosts India will be hoping for a change of fortunes at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai as the two sides clash in the 2nd Test, scheduled to start on Saturday, February 13, at the same venue.

Riding high after their triumphant return from in Australia, India failed to justify the moniker accorded them as they lost the first against England on home soil. The hosts were shredded by the visitors in the series opener Test match as they dominated from day one and went on to script a massive 227-run victory.

Going into the second Test, India will hope that Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant continue their run-making ways and get that hundred that eluded them narrowly on more than one occasion in the recent past.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper although the hosts hold the edge heading into this fixture.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test, India vs England: Match Details

February 13-17, 2021 - 9:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test match, India probable playing 11 against England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG 2nd Test match, England probable playing 11 against India: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali or Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (WK), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and Chris Woakes or James Anderson