IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Test Match, August 12 03:30 PM IST

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between England and India: The England vs India Tests have always been enthralling, even if there is no winner. The first Test at Nottingham ended in a draw due to rain playing spoilsport on the final day which could have decided a winner. However, all focus is now shifted to the two heavyweights clashing at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord’s.

History has been created on several occasions between the two nations at Lord’s. While India’s attacking unit played a crucial role in the first Test, their batsmen sure let the visitors down. KL Rahul and R Jadeja were the only batsmen who stepped up while the middle-order collapsed, courtesy of Jimmy Anderson’s 4/54.

All eyes will be on skipper Virat Kohli to step up and take charge after being dismissed for a golden duck after a longtime. The two cricketing titans clash at the Mecca of Cricket and fans can check the IND vs ENG Dream 11 and IND vs ENG predicted XIs for the 2nd Test at Lord’s.

IND v ENG 2nd Test Telecast

The England vs India 2nd TEST match will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

IND v ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming Online

The 2nd Test ENG vs IND is will be streamed online live on the SonyLIV application and website.

IND v ENG Match Details

The second Test of the five-match series between England and India will be played on August 12, Thursday at 03:30 PM IST at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

IND v ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain- Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for IND v ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Zak Crawley, Virat Kohli, Joe Root

All-rounders: R Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jimmy Anderson, Mohammed Shami

England vs India 2nd TEST Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

