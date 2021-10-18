IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up between India and England: Team India will kickstart their journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a practice match against England. Both the teams will lock horns with each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on October 18, Monday at 7:30 PM IST. The India vs England match is expected to be a thrilling affair as both the teams have star-studded line-ups.

India and England are likely to field their best XI in the warm-up match to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 Championship. India will have an edge over England as all the Men in Blue players are coming into the warm-up game after participating in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian players are well aware of the pitch and playing conditions and will be hoping to use that to their advantage in the World Cup. England, on the other hand, also have a handful of players in their squad who have IPL experience.

Ahead of the match between India and England; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ENG Telecast

India vs England match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming

The India vs England match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on October 18, Monday at 7:30 PM IST.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Shardul Thakur

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur

IND vs ENG Probable XIs

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

