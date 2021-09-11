IND vs ENG: ECB CEO Tom Harrison Attended Ravi Shastri's Book Launch Ahead of 4th Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison reportedly attended the event organised for the launch of India head coach Ravi Shastri’s new book ahead of the 4th Test between India and England played at The Oval. The event is being linked to the covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp that eventually led to the cancellation of the Manchester Test hours before it was to start on Friday.

According to Evening Standard, the event was held on August 31 for Shastri’s book Stargazing: The Players In My Life and was attended by around 150 people that included members of Indian cricket team under weak covid regulations.

Harrison reportedly was invited by the BCCI and Shastri for his book launch.

According to a report in Daily Mail that quoted one of the guests who claimed to have been present at the event, apart from waiting staff, nobody was wearing mask. “It was horrid. No one wore masks, apart from waiting staff. It left me feeling very uncomfortable. Everyone there went over to Shastri to meet him," the website quoted an unnamed guest as saying.

On September 5, Shastri tested positive for coronavirus in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) and the next day, his RT-PCR confirmed he has the infection.

Members of his support staff including Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and R Sridhar (fielding coach) also tested positive while physiotherapist Nitin Patel was also isolated for being Shastri’s close contact.

The four were ruled out of the Manchester Test but on Thursday, a day before the fifth Test, another member of India camp tested positive for the virus which spooked the tourists.

Harrison himself hasn’t criticised the book launch.

“The position we have had is for people to make decisions on what they think they are able to do or not," he said. “It’s not for ECB to say, in the context of trying to let people live more freely, we’re not influencing how they live their lives in the constraints of those living standards. That’s not how we operate."

