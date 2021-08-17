IND vs ENG: England Really a ‘Two and a Half Men’ Kind of a Team, Says Sunil Gavaskar

After England’s heavy defeat against India, in the second Test at Lord’s, it has become visibly clear that Joe Root’s team is no match to their counterparts at the moment. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has now predicted a 4-0 outcome of the series in favour of visitors and has called England a “two-man team".

“England is a two-man team. It’s just Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson. With the greatest of respect to all who are playing there, it doesn’t look like a proper Test team,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network on Monday.

After a spirited fight by the India tail, they set a target of 272 for England, while the latter were bundled out for 120 in just over 50 overs. Mohammad Siraj picked up four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah returned with three.

“Their technique is awful. The technique of their opening batsmen is ludicrous. Their No.3 batsman Haseeb Hameed is nervous, tentative. So, we look up to Joe Root. Jonny Bairstow, yes if he gets going or otherwise it’s nothing. Buttler, he is a fine white-ball player. I’m not too sure he is there for red-ball cricket,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also slammed England’s bowling attack for letting Shami and Bumrah settle, and allowing them to score 102 runs together. “In bowling, there was just Jimmy Anderson and there was nobody else. Robinson got five wickets in Trent Bridge but it’s really a ‘two and a half men’ kind of a team,” he said.

He went on to say that a 4-0 result is possible for India if rain doesn’t play a spoilsport. “That’s why I think India will win the remaining three matches of the series. I had said at the beginning of the series that India should win it 4-0 or 3-1 and I still believe that result is possible if rain doesn’t spoilsport."

