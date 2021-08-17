IND vs ENG: 'First White Person to Play for India' - Pitch Invader Jarvo 69 Has Some More Fun

Team India players and spectators were bemused when a pitch invader stole the limelight on day three of the second Test between India and England at the iconic Lord’s cricket stadium. The fan donning a Team India jersey, which had ‘Jarvo’ and ‘69’ emblazoned on it, casually walked out onto the field to join the Indian team after lunch and began ordering field changes.

After the play resumed in the second session of the third day of the Lord’s Test, the local fan made his grand foray onto the pitch donning a Team India jersey. While few Indian players noticed his intrusion, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja could not control their laughter when he started giving directions to skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates.

Jarvo’s pitch invasion even left the commentary team in splits, as they burst out laughing trying to reconstruct the incident while on air. “I am an India player, what are you talking about," one commentator can be heard sayingin reference to what the intruder may have said to the security personnel after being caught. While, it took the security team a minute to realise what was actually happening, they soon escorted him out, leaving everyone in splits. Indian pacer Siraj can be seen having a hearty laugh at the incident.

Check it out here:

“Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match.”#INDvENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4pJClqv8zw— Gus Bruno (@gusbruno7) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, after receiving the attention at the iconic venue and millions worldwide, the invader, who seemed proud of his actions, shared more pictures of him on Twitter. The fannamedDaniel Jarvis jokingly claimed to be the first white man to represent India in international cricket.

“Yes, I am Jarvo that went on the pitch. I am proud to be the first white person to play for India," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Yes, I am Jarvo that went on the pitch. I am proud to be the first white person to play for India!!!!!@timesofindia @ndtv @DailyMirror @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sIpxEbb94n— Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 14, 2021

The incidents aside, on day five, a spirited performance from the Indian seamers helped Team India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday. The hosts failed to chase 272 runs, as they were bowled out for 120 in just 51 overs. Both sides will meet in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, which starts on August 25.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here