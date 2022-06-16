IND vs ENG: 'Fit' Rohit Sharma Will Leave For England on June 20 With Other Teammates: Report

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has not sustained an injury and is expected to fly to England on June 20 for the one-off Test which will be followed by the white-ball series. The swashbuckling has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa after a hectic Indian Premier League season. The lone Test against England will be the first crucial test for Rohit Sharma as red-ball captain.

Meanwhile, several Indian players including, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill have already taken a flight to England on Thursday morning. The absence of Rohit led to speculations of an injury, however, according to a report on Sports Today, the Indian captain is completely fit and will travel to England on June 20 from Bengaluru with other players of Team India who are currently involved in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

Also Read | ‘Money Can’t be Related to Performances’: Sourav Ganguly Feels IPL Players Won’t Focus Majorly on Price Tags

The Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

India will miss the services of KL Rahul who will be flying to Germany for the treatment of his groin injury. After getting ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, he is set to miss out on the upcoming England tour as well. Rahul last played international cricket in February this year and was last seen captaining Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, becoming the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and strike rate of 135.38 in taking the IPL debutants to the playoffs.

Also Read | KL Rahul to Fly to Germany for Groin Treatment, Set to Miss the Entire England Tour: Report

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will play a couple of warm-up T20 games in the United Kingdom before squaring off against England in 3 T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. The world no. 1 ranked T20 side will play the first tour game against Derbyshire, at the Incora County Ground, on July 1. Northampton’s County Ground will host the visitors for a second warm-up match on July 3.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here