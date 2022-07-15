IND vs ENG: Former Cricketer Asks Sachin Tendulkar To Call Virat Kohli: 'Said This Eight Months Ago'

Last time Virat Kohli visited Sachin Tendulkar, it was 2014 and he was facing the same run drought he is facing today. He had just returned from England after a very bad series where he was constantly found out by James Anderson outside his off-stump. The next few months saw him at his very best as he answered his critics with the bat, slamming three centuries in Australia.

So, is meeting Tendulkar the only way out for Kohli’s problems? That is the big question, but if former cricketer Ajay Jadeja is to be believed, Sachin can help him sort out some technical idiosyncrasies for sure, so much so that Jadeja suggested Tendulkar to take initiative and call Virat.

“I said this 8 months ago when we were talking about this. I said the only man who can relate to what Virat Kohli is going through is Tendulkar. The only man who he should give a call and say, ‘let’s have a drink together. Have a nice meal’. Because who else, since starting at age 14 or 15, never had a bad patch? Only moved forward, and reached the heights Tendulkar had reached?” Jadeja said in the post-match show on Sony SIX.

“So, I can’t think of anyone else, because I believe that everything is in the mind. So, he is a call away from Tendulkar. I hope even if Virat doesn’t call… it’s actually Sachin who should give him a call. Sometimes, young people are in that phase. When you are older, since you have been through that, it’s your duty to make that call. I hope Master does that,” Jadeja further said.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s poor form continued even yesterday as he was out for 16 off 25 balls against England in the second ODI. As a result, India failed to chase down an ordinary total like 246 on board.

Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday.

With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

When the Indian bowlers put up another impressive show to bowl out England for 246 in 49 overs, little did one know that the visiting batters would inexplicably implode for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs in the face of nice seam and swing bowling from Topley.

David Willey (1/27 in 9 overs), seasoned Moeen Ali (1/30) and Liam Livingstone (1/4) also played their parts to perfection.

