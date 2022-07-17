IND vs ENG: Former India Cricketer Thinks Arshdeep Singh Can Replace This Bowler For Manchester ODI

After a hundred-run defeat at Lord’s, Team India is looking to win the series finale which is to take place at Manchester on Sunday. Ahead of the all-important clash, all eyes are on possible team combinations as fans wanna know who all will be playing in this important match. Will there be some change in the Indian team? Can there be Arshdeep Singh in place of Prasidh Krishna? Especially after his less-than-ordinary performance in the last match where he picked one wicket and also dropped the catch of David Willey which proved be fatal in the end.

Also Read: Will India Replicate T20 Batting Template For Manchester Decider?

Here’s what Zaheer Khan told Cricbuzz.

“From India’s side, I don’t expect many changes. They have been playing two spinners, Hardik Pandya bowling, so they have got their balance sorted. They might debate around Arshdeep Singh or maybe Prasidh Krishna making way for him. If we have to make use of the swing. So, that’s the only change I am expecting. Other than that, I am not expecting any changes.”

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that he too agrees with Zaheer, adding that management shouldn’t be doing much chop and change in a crucial match.

“Old Trafford is not that place where it’s swings. I don’t know what’s the science behind it, but you wouldn’t have Old Trafford as that venue where it swings conventionally. You have to hit the pitch hard. I don’t think India will make many changes. At this stage, where you have series on the line, I won’t be surprised if they go in with the same team.”

Also Read | ‘If You Say Virat Kohli Has Been Rested as Mark of Respect to Him Then no Harm’

At Lord’s, number four saw a new batter in Rishabh Pant, who was out for a five-ball duck. So should Pant continue to bat or Suryakumar Yadav be batting there? Here’s what former India cricketer RP Singh said.

“I believe Suryakumar Yadav must play at four. If you go back, you will see, Virat Kohli shuffled his batting position a lot. He used to bat at three, but in some games, he opened. Sometimes even KL Rahul batted at three.”

“I always believed that if you have someone who is scoring consistently at a particular batting position, you shouldn’t be making many changes to his position. People say that if a batsman is good, he can bat anywhere, But no, it does affect him,” Singh told Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here