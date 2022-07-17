IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya Claims Four-Fer as India Restrict England to 259 in Manchester

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed a four-fer as India bundled out England for 259 in 45.5 overs during the third ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pandya produced a sensational bowling figures of 4/24 in 7 overs as he bowled the tight lines to keep the English batters on the backfoot. Captain Jos Buttler led the hosts’ fightback with the bat as he scored crucial 60 runs to help his team post a challenging total.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first as the visitors made only one change in their playing XI from the second ODI. Mohammed Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the XI, didn’t disappoint the team management and picked two crucial wickets in his first over itself. He dismissed two in-form England batters Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root on ducks in the same over which put England on the backfoot straightaway.

Jason Roy, who hasn’t scored big in this series so far, played a counter-attacking knock of 41 runs off 31 balls to put the pressure back on India. He shared a 54-run stand for the third wicket with Ben Stokes (27). However, Pandya got the job done with the ball as he dismissed Roy who tried to attack him but edged the ball behind stumps to Rishabh Pant. The 28-year-old also got the better of Stokes as he took his catch himself to put England on matte.

However, Buttler tried to rebuild the innings alongside Moeen Ali with a 75-run stand in the middle but Ravindra Jadeja got the better of his Chennai Super Kings teammate to break the stand. Ali was dismissed on 44.



Buttler continued to attack the bowlers but a short ball from Pandya and Jadeja’s sensational catch at deep mid-wicket ended his stay in the middle.

The tailenders once again stood up for England and helped them cross the 250-run mark. Craig Overton scored 32 runs off 33 balls, while David Willey once again put up a challenge and scored valuable 18 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of the tailenders and ended up taking three wickets. While Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna were the only bowlers who remained wicketless.

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 Overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) vs India

