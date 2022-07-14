IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya's Epic Sendoff To Liam Livingstone As All-Rounder Wins 'Ego Battle' | WATCH

India dished out a great bowling performance at Lord’s during the second ODI match against England as they managed to bowl them out for 246. The star of the show was Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up four wickets for 46 runs in his ten overs. Nonetheless, Hardik Pandya too stole the show with his superb bowling as he went onto pick two wickets for 28 runs in his spell of six overs which also proved his match fitness.

Meanwhile, he had a great battle going on with English batter Liam Livingstone. As Pandya bowled short pitched deliveries to the batter, Livingstone went onto attack mode, slamming the bowler for a couple of sixes. Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar rightly summed it up as “it was an ego battle between the two.”

Nevertheless, it was Pandya who had the last laugh as he kept on bowling bouncers and had Livingstone caught right at the edge of the boundary. The whole thing panned out in the 28th over; as soon as Livingstone was caught, he saw the lighter side of the bowler as Pandya stopped in his strides and stood there in the middle, smiling at Livingstone and staring right at him. Check out the full incident.

🎙️ “STRAIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE FIELDER!” Just as it was looking good for England, Livingstone SWEEPS it away to the deep and Iyer catches him OUT! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/dCsh76RsgN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2022



Yuzvendra Chahal’s clever variations complemented by Hardik Pandya’s steady fast medium bowling saw India bowl out England for a manageable 246 in 49 overs in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday.

However, it was Moeen Ali (47 off 64 balls) who took the attack back to the opposition camp with his audacious hooked and pulled sixes interspersed with slog sweeps as England’s total had some semblance of respectability after the feared top-order promised much but delivered little.

Moeen and David Willey (41 off 49 balls) added 62 runs for the seventh wicket to help set up a 250-run target after 200 looked improbable at one point in time.

On a two-paced track, Chahal (10-0-47-4) was brilliant in managing his lengths while giving the ball a lot of air as he got rid of England’s ‘Big Three’ — Jonny Bairstow (31), Joe Root (11) and Ben Stokes (21) — and then snuffed out Moeen just when he was looking dangerous.

At the other end, Pandya (6-0-28-2), who is slowly getting his bowling rhythm back, chipped in with wickets of Jason Roy (23) and Liam Livingstone (33) to choke the run-flow as Rohit Sharma had another fine day in office, maneuvering his six-man attack.

