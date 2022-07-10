IND vs ENG: 'I Do Not Want to Answer It'- Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Injury Related Question

Bhuvneshwar swung the ball both ways as he brought England to its knees in 171 run chase. After producing a superb in-swinger against Jos Buttler in the first T20I, he was at it again as he bowled an away-swinger to dismiss Jason Roy off the first ball in the second T20I match. He then managed to remove dangerman Buttler. He went onto pick up three wickets, his figures read: 3-0-15-3.

Speaking to the broadcasters, he was at his hilarious best.

“When the ball swings you enjoy bowling. But if I am not wrong it has not swung much in England in the past few years. Good for me (that the white ball swung more than the red ball).”

This is the second time in the series that he got rid of Jos Buttler. In first match, it was a brilliant in-swinger. This time he bowled a straighter one which hit the toe edge of his bat and caught by Rishabh Pant who was standing upto the batter.

“He (Buttler) is a dangerous player and if he goes past the powerplay, he can score big. If the ball swings it motivates you to do well and I am confident right now,” he said.

He added that he doesn’t want to think about injuries. He had been out of the national side due to injuries which had threatened to rule out his career.

“I do not want to answer it and if I am playing then something is right (when asked if he’s fit and free of all injuries),” he told the broadcasters in the post-match presentation.

Rohit Sharma’s inspirational leadership and an aggressive brand new approach saw India completely outclass England by 49 runs in the second T20 International to seal the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead here on Saturday. Batting first, India once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight riding on new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls) after a sudden collapse during the middle-phase on a track full of pace and bounce.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) newfound rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs. If India’s batting has been very good in both the games, the bowling has simply been outstanding with complete domination in the powerplays.

