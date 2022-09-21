IND vs ENG: 'If Deepak Chahar Was Fit Then Confusion Zaroor Hai'-Former India Cricketer Questions Umesh Yadav's Selection

Team India’s loss to Australia has riled up Indian cricket fans. Especially the way they lost the match despite scoring 208 runs on the board. Several fans and pundits alike have questioned Rohit Sharma’s intent with some of them accusing the captain of being confused as they questioned why Umesh Yadav was preferred over Deepak Chahar despite the latter being picked up as a reserve player in Asia Cup.

Moreover, former cricketer RP Singh said that signs are worrying as the frontline pacers like Bhuneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel were leaking runs. The duo gave away 108 runs together in the eight overs they bowled.

“These are not good signs. Okay, in Asia Cup, we were saying that ‘we don’t have Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.’ Harshal Patel was here and he went away for runs. Who knows if Bumrah returns, he might also go for runs. So, we can’t say that someday our main players are going to return and make us win matches. The more we are nearing the T20 World Cup, our performance is dipping,” he told Cricbuzz.

“We might be thinking that we are experimenting and we will have our best lot, but your best lost should have been out four months ago. There is also fitness issues,” he said while citing Bumrah’s case. The pacer has been regularly kept on the sidelines on the pretext of managing workload. Even on England tour he was dropped after a match winning performance in the first ODI. He never played again as he was ruled out of Asia Cup after he was given ‘rest’ for Windies and Zimbabwe tours.

Furthermore, Ashish Nehra was quick to question why Yadav is being preferred over Chahar, adding that the team management is confused.

“Why is Umesh Yadav playing? You brought Shami and then you had Deepak Chahar. You said Bumrah wasn’t fit, I would also like to know why you didn’t play Deepak Chahar. There was a time when Chahar was the frontrunner to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“If Deepak Chahar was fit to play and Umesh Yadav has played ahead of him, then confusion to zarror hai.”

