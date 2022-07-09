IND vs ENG: 'If Jos' Bat Fires, You'll Not Win Match by 50 Runs' - Aakash Chopra Ahead of 2nd T20I

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has backed the England batters to put up a show in the second T20I match at Edgbaston. The hosts were bundled out for 148 in reply to India’s 198 in the series opener as they lost the match by 50 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Jos Buttler in the first over, while Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets in the powerplay to derail their chase.

Chopra said that whoever gets a chance to bat first will score anything near 200 as he feels that captain Buttler is going to be key for the hosts.

“I have great expectations from England in the batting, that it will be explosive batting. If Jos’ bat fires, you will not win the match by 50 runs. If they get to bat first, they will score close to 200 runs and if we bat first, even if we score 200, they are capable of chasing,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

India completely dominated England in the series opener to take a 1-0 lead. While Chopra believes that the second T20I is going to be a challenging contest.

“You don’t lose three wickets quickly in the powerplay every time, which happened last time. It is going to be an interesting one once again, it will be a good contest,” he added.

While Chopra doesn’t have the same views regarding England’s bowling attack as he feels that it is their weak point after they get hammered in Southampton.

“I see their bowling to be weak and I am still not saying that their bowling has much might. They have Reece Topley, Sam Curran bowls a little, David Willey is there who didn’t play the last match, Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills are there – bowlers are alright,” he said.



However, he heaped praises on Chris Jordan for his tight spell who claimed two wickets for 23 runs in his four overs on a surface where other English pacers had a tough time.

“The bowling options they have – Jordan – this is the best I have seen him bowl. I have never seen him bowl better than this because he gets hit a lot. Here he took two wickets and was very economical. Their bowling will be hit again, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

