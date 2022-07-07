IND vs ENG: 'I’m Tired of Reading English Press Talk Crap About Virat Kohli' - Former West Indies Pacer

Former West Indies pacer Tino Best has come into the defence of Virat Kohli for his aggressive attitude on the field against England during the Edgbaston Test. India lost the match by 7 wickets as Kohli also faced criticism for his behaviour on the field as English commentators and media came hard on him. The former Indian captain has been going through a rough patch with the bat but it doesn’t stop him to showcase his aggressive nature while fielding.

Kohli was all charged up when India picked up the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Alex Lees on Day 4 at Edgbaston. Captain Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Pope on the first ball after the Tea break as he angled the ball away from him and England’s number 3 edged it behind the stumps.

While Alex Lees, who scored a counter-attacking half-century to provide England with a brisk start in a 378-run chase, was run out by Mohammed Shami on 56.

A renowned reporter George Dobell posted a photo on Twitter where Kohli and other players were celebrating the wicket of Lees. In the photo, the former India skipper can be seen running over the pitch which is termed very close to the ‘danger area’. Dobell took a dig at Kohli and wrote on Twitter: “An interesting place to celebrate the wicket of Alex Lees.”

The former Windies pacer took to Twitter and slammed the English media for targeting Kohli.

“Bro y’all Reaching Now FFS, …… anyone who’s BOLD and brown or black y’all always got a Dammmm problem with anyone who challenges y’all its an issue, I’m tired of reading the English press talk crap about Virat or any player who isn’t English,” Best tweeted.

Dobell replied: “C’mon, Tino. You know me much better than that.”

Best said that Kohli is a modern-day icon and not a thug as he slammed the English commentators for taking a dig at him.

“For sure George you’re a real one but the others alway reaching from the English commentators etc etc , tell your mate that Virat isn’t a thug he’s a modern day Icon simple ……. But then again he isn’t English so we would get these types of Articles make them Grovel,” Best tweeted.

Earlier during England’s first innings, Kohli was engaged in an altercation with Jonny Bairstow. On day 3, the English batter was constantly getting beaten outside off stump by Mohammed Shami. That’s when Kohli said something to him to which he fired back. This left Kohli angry; he then let loose his verbal volleys at the batter. In the end, the former India skipper grabbed his catch and blew a kiss when he was taking the long walk back to the pavilion.

