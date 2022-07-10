IND vs ENG: India Field, Make Four Changes, Umran Malik & Avesh Khan Back in the Mix

India will have to bowl as England won the toss and opted to bat first in the dead rubber at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Known as the flattest wicket in England, Nottingham has produced 400 plus scores twice in ODIs here, now all eyes will be on Indian bowling line up which had some changes. The likes of Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Avesh Khan were back, while Shreyas Iyer also made his way back into the playing eleven. Meanwhile England made a couple of changes to the side which are Phil Salt and Reece Topley in place of Matt Parkinson and Sam Curran.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

Rohit Sharma – We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us – Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don’t want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We’re excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.

Jos Buttler – We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes – Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.

India took 2-0 lead and sealed the three match series riding on Rohit Sharma’s inspirational leadership as they went onto win their 19th match under his captaincy.

Batting first, India once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight riding on new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls) after a sudden collapse during the middle-phase on a track full of pace and bounce.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.

