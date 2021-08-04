IND vs ENG, India vs England 2021 1st Test Match Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Ind vs Eng 2021 India vs England

The first Test match between India and England has been scheduled between August 4 and August 8. The outing will commence from 3:30 PM IST at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This match is the first of the five match series which is being played as a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship 2023. All five of these games will be played in different stadiums. This time, cricket enthusiasts will be permitted to enjoy the match from the stadium as the lockdown restrictions have now been lifted in the United Kingdom.

The Virat Kohli-led team will be without Mayank Agarwal in the first Test after he got hit on the head during a practice session ahead of the series. The Indian side has been in great form and their performance in the previous World Test Championship was also praise worthy. The team had managed to make it to the finals but were unfortunately defeated by New Zealand during the match at Southampton. One of the major concerns for the team could be deciding the opening batsman for the upcoming game as Shubhman Gill is not a part of the squad for the series.

England, on the other hand, lost their last Test match series against New Zealand by 0-1. Earlier this year during the February-March tour of England, India had successfully defeated their opponent by a margin of 3-1.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Sony Sports Network channels and can live stream it through the Sony LIV app and website.

Here is a look at the probable playing 11 for the 1st Test India vs England 2021 match:

India probable 11 against England: Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma

England probable 11 against India: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root

