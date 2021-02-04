Ind vs Eng, India vs England 2021 1st Test Match Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Ind vs Eng 2021 India vs England

India vs England, 1st Test Match, Predicted XIs: India and England will face off in the first game of the four-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (February 05). The match will get underway at 9.30 am Indian Standard Time.

India vs England Full Coverage | India vs England Full Schedule

After missing the series win in Australia, Virat Kohli is all set to take up the mantle as the captain of the Indian team for the first Testmatch in Chennai. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are also expected to return to the XI after having recovered from their respective injuries. The World Test Championship final is at stake and hence, this series will have a huge bearing on which team which join New Zealand at Lord’s for the finale. India scripted an amazing heist in Australia with a rather depleted squad and now, with the full squad at their disposal, the hosts go into the match as hot favourites.

R Ashwin will be the key with the ball as will be Jasprit Bumrah as both these bowlers will be keen to hit the ground running especially after the Brisbane miracle. England, on the other hand, are a side which comes on the back of a series triumph against Sri Lanka. Captain Joe Root led the way and he is a man in sensational form and will be at his best against the spin in India. England has also got the boost of Ben Stokes who will play a huge factor in the middle order and also with the ball, especially if the conditions favour reverse swing.

However, the visitors will have to decide on their bowling combination – they rotated James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the two Test matches in Sri Lanka, but we expect them both to feature in this game, especially because the pitch had a good covering of grass two days ahead of the match. Dom Bess and Jack Leach will be the two spinners and they will have to bear the load and their challenges will monumental owing to the class and mettle of the Indian batting order.

India Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

England Possible Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.