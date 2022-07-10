IND vs ENG: 'It’s Been Unbelievably Impressive' - Eoin Morgan Lauds India's New Approach in T20Is

Former cricketer Eoin Morgan has lauded India’s new batting approach in the ongoing T20I series against England. Rohit Sharma and Co. have been batting with a fearless approach right from the start to put pressure on the English bowlers which has worked well in their favour. England, who are without their key pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, struggled to put pressure on the visitors with the ball.

On Saturday, India registered a comprehensive 49-run win in second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Jos Buttler and Co. failed to match the intensity of the visitors in the first two matches as they were completely outplayed in all the departments against a balanced Indian side.

Morgan, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, said that he is impressed with the new approach of the Indian team.

“I’ve noticed a huge change in their attitude towards taking risks. It’s been unbelievably impressive,” Morgan told SkySports during the second T20I.

After an underwhelming show in the 2021 T20 World Cup, a lot of questions were raised on India’s approach in the shortest format, which forced a transitional phase under a new skipper and head coach. India have tried and tested several young talents in the last few months which strengthens their bench strength.

Earlier, during the opening T20I, Morgan pointed out that the current Indian approach is currently different from previous squads where the batters used to build innings and tried to put a price on their wicket but now they are playing with a fearless approach which is required in the shortest format.

“The most impressive thing about India for me (on Thursday) is what they lacked in the group stages of the T20 World Cup, they brought. Every single one of their batsmen came hard at England’s bowlers and that hasn’t happened in previous teams, previous squads that India have produced,” Morgan had said during the first T20I at Southampton.



The last match of the series will be played on July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham where India might make a couple of changes to accommodate young stars in the line-up.

