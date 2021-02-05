- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England (TEST)
ENG vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 February, 2021
Ind vs Eng: Jasprit Bumrah Finally Makes Home Test Debut, Rishabh Pant Drops a Tough Catch First Ball
Jasprit Bumrah made his home Test debut when he was included in India's XI for the first Test against England at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 5, 2021, 11:12 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah has finally featured in a home Test match! The pacer made his home Test debut when he was included in India's XI for the first Test against England at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
Bumrah had made his Test debut in 2018 in South Africa and has played 17 Tests, but none at home. All his Tests have come in South Africa, England, West Indies, New Zealand, and Australia. He has 79 wickets at an average of 21.59.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score
Bumrah also broke a unique record for most Tests abroad before playing at home by an Indian. Prior to Bumrah's 17, it was another pacer Javagal Srinath who had played 12 away Tests before playing in India.
Most away tests played by an Indian before playing first home test
17 Jasprit Bumrah*
12 Javagal Srinath
11 RP Singh
10 Sachin Tendulkar
10 Ashish Nehra https://t.co/apLEsL81bD
— Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) February 5, 2021
Unfortunately, Bumrah's first delivery in India saw a dropped catch as Rishabh Pant put down a tough chance down the leg side off opener Rory Burns. Burns and Dom Sibley were in a half-century opening partnership.
Injured Axar Patel Out of First Test; Rahul Chahar and Shahbaz Nadeem Added to Squad
England had won the toss and opted to bat first, with captain Joe Root receiving his 100th Test cap for England.
India went with five bowlers, and there was still no place for Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar, R Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem are India's spinners along with the pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.
All-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test due to a knee injury. Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were drafted into the squad.
Rory Burns, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returned to the England XI. There was no place for Stuart Broad.
The playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
