IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah is Everywhere! Fans Celebrate Stunning Catch to Remove Ben Stokes

After starring with the bat and the ball, Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a stunning catch to remove Ben Stokes on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Bumrah had a whirlwind time with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, a majority of which came from a record 35-run over off Stuart Broad. With the ball, Bumrah ran through the top order, dismissing the likes of Alex Lees, Zack Crawley and Ollie Pope, including twice taking a wicket on extra deliveries after no-balls.

Having given India the edge with his all-around efforts the day prior, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took a one-handed stunner to send back his opposite number.

On the third ball of the 38th over of the England first innings, Bumrah dropped a rather easy catch of Stokes off Shardul Thakur’s bowling at mid-off. He more than made up for it though on the very next ball as he sent back Stokes for 25.

In fact, in a spell of 10 minutes, Stokes was dropped twice, first by Shardul, who couldn’t latch on to a skier when the English skipper had shimmied down the track only to mistime it.

Fans tough wondered, quite rightly, if there’s anything that Bumrah cannot do?

Earlier, a few minutes after the start of the third day’s play, Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow got involved in a heated conversation on the field.

