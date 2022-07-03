CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah is Everywhere! Fans Celebrate Stunning Catch to Remove Ben Stokes
2-MIN READ

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah is Everywhere! Fans Celebrate Stunning Catch to Remove Ben Stokes

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his India teammates (AP)

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his India teammates (AP)

Jasprit Bumrah dropped an easy catch andthen pulled off a stunning catch to remove Ben Stokes

Cricketnext Staff

After starring with the bat and the ball, Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a stunning catch to remove Ben Stokes on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Bumrah had a whirlwind time with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, a majority of which came from a record 35-run over off Stuart Broad. With the ball, Bumrah ran through the top order, dismissing the likes of Alex Lees, Zack Crawley and Ollie Pope, including twice taking a wicket on extra deliveries after no-balls.

Having given India the edge with his all-around efforts the day prior, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took a one-handed stunner to send back his opposite number.

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3 – LIVE

On the third ball of the 38th over of the England first innings, Bumrah dropped a rather easy catch of Stokes off Shardul Thakur’s bowling at mid-off. He more than made up for it though on the very next ball as he sent back Stokes for 25.

In fact, in a spell of 10 minutes, Stokes was dropped twice, first by Shardul, who couldn’t latch on to a skier when the English skipper had shimmied down the track only to mistime it.

Watch the catch here –

Fans tough wondered, quite rightly, if there’s anything that Bumrah cannot do?

Earlier, a few minutes after the start of the third day’s play, Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow got involved in a heated conversation on the field.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:July 03, 2022, 17:03 IST