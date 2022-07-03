IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Sets New Record Again, This Time with the Ball

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has set a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a Test series in England.

His haul of 3-68 — which included all of England’s top three of Alex Lees, Zack Crawley and Ollie Pope — in the Covid delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston gave him 21 wickets in a five-match campaign that started last year.

That surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014.

And there should be a chance for Bumrah, leading India in place of Rohit Sharma, to add to his tally during England’s second innings in Birmingham.

For all that India have been renowned for spin bowlers, the only one in the top five of a list dominated by modern-day quicks is leg-spinner Subhash Gupte, who took 17 wickets during a five-match series back in 1959.

Earlier on day 2, Bumrah had a whirlwind time with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, a majority of which came from a record 35-run over off Stuart Broad. The Indian speedster beat Brian Lara’s world record, which was his for 18 years, by just one run. Lara had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04, which included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries. Broad, who had also been hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, gave away 35 in the 84th over of the Indian first innings in the fifth rescheduled Test here. There were six extra runs — five wides and a no-ball.

Most wickets by an India bowler during a Test series in England (player, season, matches, wickets, average, average runs per over):

Jasprit Bumrah 2021/22 5 21 21.09 2.60

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2014 5 19 26.63 2.92

Zaheer Khan 2007 3 18 20.33 2.68

Ishant Sharma 2018 5 18 24.27 2.89

Subhash Gupte 1959 5 17 34.64 2.94

Bumrah’s figures correct to the end of England’s first innings in the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston. England for 284 in 61.3 overs, , with Jonny Bairstow making a belligerent 106, as India took a sizeable lead of 132 runs and extended it to 169 at tea.

