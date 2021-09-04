IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Traps Moeen Ali in Front; Nobody Appeals

England has once again taken ascendancy in the ongoing Test match at The Oval primarily due to the batting of its lower order. Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes were brilliant with the bat and after the partnership between Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow, Woakes and Moeen got together and put the Indian bowling attack under a lot of pressure.

However, the Indian players allowed an opportunity to slip when they did not appeal for leg before wicket when Bumrah fired in a yorker and trapped Moeen in front of the stumps. The Indian players assumed that the ball had hit the bat before the pads and hence, they did not even refer the decision. On replays, it showed that the ball pitched in line and was hitting the stumps – a chance that proved costly for the side.

Moeen Ali's LBW in Jasprit Bumrah's over was out which was given not out and no reviews were taken. pic.twitter.com/cPoelnT1GM— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2021

After 7 overs, Ravindra Jadeja accounted for Moeen Ali when the left-hander tried to slog it away towards mid-wicket but skewed it to Rohit Sharma at covers. Moeen shared a 71-run partnership with Ollie Pope in 121 balls. This came after Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope shared a stand of 89 runs in 139 balls.

India made a good start on day 2 as Umesh Yadav got rid of Criag Overton and then Dawid Malan as England were reduced to 62 for 5. However, this was when Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow counterattacked as Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj was creamed for seven boundaries in 2 overs.

“Home ground hundred would have been a dream, gutted at the same time. I tore my quad so not a lot of game time but nothing prepares you for the morning of a Test match,” Ollie Pope said after the day’s play.

Chris Woakes then chipped in with a half-century as England ended with 290 and they led India by 99 runs. Indian openers saw off the day and put up 43 when the day ended.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here