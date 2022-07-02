IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's 35 off Stuart Broad is Most Runs in an Over in Tests - Full List

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a world record in his debut Test match as captain as he scored 35 runs off Stuart Broad in the 84th over on day two of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Bumrah smashed Broad for four fours, two sixes and picking up a single from the eight-ball over which also included a no-ball and five wides.

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 2 – LIVE

The previous most runs scored in a Test over was 28, a feat achieved three times in the format’s 145-year history.

ALSO READ | 35 Runs! Broad Getting ‘Yuvified’ by Bumrah – Reactions after Most Expensive Over in Tests

The next best are West Indies legend Brian Lara, who smashed left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs at Johannesburg in 2003, Australia’s George Bailey, who hit James Anderson for 28 at Perth in 2013, and Keshav Maharaj, who also scored 28 runs off Joe Root at Port Elizabeth in 2020.

Here is the full list –

35 J Bumrah (4w4nb644461) S Broad India v England Birmingham 2022 28 B Lara (466444) R Peterson West Indies v South Africa Johannesburg 2003-04 28 G Bailey (462466) J Anderson Australia v England Perth 2013-14 28 K Maharaj (44466b4) J Root South Africa v England Port Elizabeth 2019-20 27 Shahid Afridi (666621) Harbhajan Pakistan v India Lahore 2005-06 26 C McMillan (444464) Younis Khan New Zealand v Pakistan Hamilton 2000-01 26 B Lara (406664) D Kaneria West Indies v Pakistan Multan 2006-07 26 M Johnson (446066) P Harris Australia v South Africa Johannesburg 2008-09 26 B McCullum (466046) R Lakmal New Zealand v Sri Lanka Christchurch 2014-15 26 H Pandya (446660) P Pushpakumara India v Sri Lanka Pallekele 2017 25 A Roberts (46266L) I Botham West Indies v England Port-of-Spain 1980-81 25 B Sutcliffe (66061) and R Blair(600) H Tayfield New Zealand v South Africa Johannesburg 1953-54 25 N Astle (666L0) and C Cairns (41) A Caddick New Zealand v England Christchurch 2001-02 25 R Sarwan (44444nb40) M Patel West Indies v India Basseterre 2006 25 AB de Villiers (66661w) A McDonald South Africa v Australia Cape Town 2008-09 25 L Taylor (.nb41666) and J Patel (1) N Hauritz New Zealand v Australia Hamilton 2009-10

Here is how the over went –

Bumrah hooked the first ball of the over for four off a top edge and the next delivery saw a bouncer soar over wicketkeeper Sam Billings’ head for five wides.

Then came the six from a no-ball — worth seven runs in total — off another top edge.

Broad’s following delivery, a full toss that came close to a no-ball on height, was smashed through mid-on for four.

An edged four to fine leg took India past 400 before Bumrah swung himself off his feet hitting another boundary.

Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls and added 41 for the last wicket along with Mohammed Siraj (2) as India ended their first innings on 416 in 84.5 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 146 and 104 respectively.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here