IND vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen Remembers How he Outfoxed MS Dhoni in 2007 Oval Test

Ahead of the fourth Test between Team India and England, which gets underway from September 2 at the Kennington Oval, Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen recalled how he famously dismissed former-India captain MS Dhoni in the 2007 Test at the same venue. The former cricketer-turned-commentator also termed Dhoni’s dismissal as one his fondest memories at the venue.

The Oval Test of 2007 is mostly remembered for Anil Kumble’s maiden Test century; however, it had a few other interesting incidents. One of those being Pietersen denying Dhoni what could have been another dominating hundred.

In a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the South Africa-born cricketer explained how Dhoni mistimed one of his deliveries, right after smacking him for a mammoth six in the previous ball. In that match, Dhoni was batting on a brilliant 92, however he perished at the hands of part-time spinner trying to hit him out of the famous venue. However, Dhoni mistimed the shot and Pietersen had the last laugh as he sent the swashbuckling batsman back to the pavilion for 92 from 81 balls.

“Alastair Cook was under a high ball (at deep square leg). And guess who the batter was? Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He’d knocked me for a monster six, almost went out of the ground into the Thames, gone,” he explained in the video. “I held the next one back. MS, I am afraid to say, dude, you’re in there (pointing at his pocket), I am not in your pocket," Pietersen further said.

“Loads of my career highlights came at The Kia Oval. I loved going back with Betway to chat, beating India 4-0, getting MS Dhoni out, the 2005 Ashes and more,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch it here:

Loads of my career highlights came at The Kia Oval.I loved going back with @betway to chat beating India 4-0, getting MS Dhoni out, the 2005 Ashes and more. https://t.co/y3FJNZckRt — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 31, 2021

Other than his bowing spell, Pietersen also contributed with the bat, he scored a superb hundred in the second innings as the high-scoring Test encounter ended in a draw. However, Team India went on to win the series 1-0, which remains the visitors last Test series win on English soil.

