Ind vs Eng: Leeds Debacle Calls For Deep Introspection, Change in Tactics and Perhaps Personnel

India’s defeat at Headingley must rate as the worst the team has suffered in the last 5-6 years. Not just the margin, but the manner in which the match was surrendered makes me say this. It was an abject surrender, and coming on the heels of a fantastic win, inexplicable and unpalatable. Looked at any which way, a debacle.In Adelaide last year, India were bowled out for 36 (one player didn’t bat) in the second innings, the lowest score in Indian cricket history. Shocking as that was, it could be rationalized as a one-off, and unlikely to repeat itself for several years, if not decades. Remember, before 36, India’s worst effort, 42 all out, had come way back in 1974.

However, two staggering collapses in the same match, and less than 12 months after the Adelaide fiasco suggests something’s remiss, if not a malaise, and justifiably throws up questions on preparations for matches in terms of technique, temperament and tactics, individually and collectively

To put it simply, the capitulation at Leeds was astonishing. After the dramatic win at Lord’s almost everything favoured Virat Kohli’s team to romp through the series. England – still bereft of key players like Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes -looked not just weak on talent, but also demoralized. Every worthwhile expert believed India would be unstoppable from here, which wasn’t misplaced in cricket logic.

India had shown immense spirit, tenacity and ambition at Lord’s. The fast bowlers were in splendid form, openers were providing a good start and even tailenders, considered ciphers had pulled their weight. While the middle order was still not delivering as expected, runs from these hugely talented and experienced batsmen was surely imminent. What could conceivably go wrong from here? The momentum was strongly in India’s favour and when Virat Kohli – whose luck with the coin had been terrible for a long time — won the toss at Headingley, it looked like divinity was also on India’s side.

Within three hours, however, the situation had gone topsy-turvy, the aura around the Indian team destroyed by an excellent exhibition of swing and seam bowling by the home team, led by the inimitable and indefatigable Jimmy Anderson. By lunch, the Indian innings was in tatters having lost four wickets, of which Rahul, Pujara and Kohli had fallen to Anderson who had figures of 3-8 at the break. The support cast of Robinson, Overton and Curran took over from virtuoso Anderson when play resumed, and in a little over an hour, the remaining 6 surrendered.

The Indian inning had been snuffed out for 78 in just 40.4 overs. Not one batsman had shown the technical wherewithal nor gumption to stave off the swing and seam assault by Anderson and Co. Players in the Indian dressing room balcony looked shell-shocked, the big crowd, anticipating a skillful performance by the batsman, was flummoxed. Terrible as this failure looks in the scorecard, and though India made 200 runs more when batting again, the second innings collapse was in many ways even more worse. The first innings disaster may have been because the pitch had been misread and the decision to bat first had boomeranged. In the second innings, there wasn’t even a hollow excuse to cling on to.

By now the pitch, fresh and helpful for fast bowlers on the first morning, had eased out virtually into a batting beauty. England’s top four batsmen had all passed 50, with Root making another magnificent century, to show what rewards patience, skill and determination could deliver. Runs were there for the taking, and bowlers had to earn every wicket. India had also raised promise of a stout-hearted performance possibly leading to another rousing finish when Pujara and Kohli got associated in a sparkling partnership that was worth 99 runs when play ended on the third day, leaving the match intriguingly poised. Could India make enough runs to challenge the England batsmen in the last innings. Would there be an encore of the thrilling Lord’s climax?

These questions became superfluous as England ripped apart the Indian innings. True, the new ball posed a challenge. But it wasn’t overcast to facilitate pronounced swing and the pitch was hardly deadly. Moreover, two well set batsmen were in the middle, two specialist batsmen and an all-rounder were to follow. Surely, there was a lot to look forward too. Within the session, however, 8 wickets were snuffed out for a paltry 63 runs. India had gone kaput without putting up even a semblance of a fight. Even though he got only one wicket in the second innings, the mere sight of Anderson steaming in appeared to put the Indian batsmen in existential fright. Robinson picked up a bagful of wickets largely because of the pressure put up by Anderson.

After the match, Kohli was to say that the scoreboard reflects how the two teams performed. The truth value of this is undisputed. What was not explicitly said though is how dramatically the equation between the two team had been altered in less than four days. England, looking hopeless at the top of the order for two Tests, now had an opening pair that looked at least as assured if not more than India’s. The middle order was substantially more productive, with Root particularly in dazzling, unstoppable form whereas India’s was struggling despite half centuries for Pujara and Kohli at Leeds. The Indian pace bowling too, which had been terrific in the first two matches, had been overshadowed by England’s.

Of course, England’s had the `home’ advantage, but that is something every touring team has to accept anywhere. What is pertinent in the context is that the current Indian team isn’t bereft of experience of playing in England. Kohli, Pujara, Rahane, Rohit, Ishant, Jadeja and Shami are on their third tour of the country. Rahul, Pant and Bumrah are on their second. By now they should know what it takes to survive and succeed in the conditions obtained here. Particularly batsmen. Kohli showed that in excellent style in 2018 when he scored almost 600 runs, but on this tour seems to have slipped into his 2014 form when he made a meagre 134 runs in 10 innings.

While Rohit and Rahul have been modestly successful, Pujara, Rahane and Pant have been below par. This has meant insufficient totals for bowlers to defend and put real pressure on the England batsmen, but does not absolve the pacers from their inability to pick up wickets when conditions are not favourable to their strengths, as happened at Lord’s.There are other questions that have also arisen for the Kohli, chief coach Ravi Shastri and selectors for the remainder of this tour and beyond. Should there be a change (or two), in the batting line-up? Was it wise to have left out the world’s best performing spinner in the past 12 months (Ravi Ashwin) to facilitate a four-pronged pace attack? If English conditions demand a four-man pace attack, should not the squad have included a genuine swing bowler?

England looked down for the count after Lord’s but staged a marvelous turnaround at Leeds, winning by an innings and 76 runs which has transformed the tempo and trend of the series. The two teams are currently locked 1-1, but there is no doubt that India will be on the back foot when the fourth Test starts next week.As things stand, India find themselves in a bind. It calls for deep introspection, change in tactics and perhaps personnel before they take the field at the Oval.

