IND vs ENG: Liam Livingstone hits the net ahead of blockbuster T20 WC semi-final

England and India will meet in the enthralling semi-final clash of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 10. Both sides have been chalking out their plans and training hard to make it to the final frontier of the coveted tournament. England’s hard-hitting batter Liam Livingstone was seen practising in the nets at the Adelaide Oval before the high-stake encounter.

Also Read: India Legend Backs ‘Fake Fielding’, Argues ‘If Cricket is a Game of Deception…’

In a video clip shared by England Cricket on Twitter, Livingstone can be seen geared up and clobbering the ball during his practice session. The swashbuckling batter is often criticised for not playing spin well. However, he was timing the ball to perfection against world-class spinners Moeen Ali and Liam Dawson. Livingstone showcased tremendous footwork and smashed the balls out of the nets.

England and India have clashed frequently in T20Is over the past two years, but they have not faced each other in the knockout rounds of an ICC event since 2013. The two teams played each other in the Champions Trophy Final of 2013 where India lifted the title.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, England might have to face severe setbacks as two of their vital cogs Mark Wood and Dawid Malan seem doubtful to be deemed fit for the match. On Wednesday, England captain Jos Buttler said that the team will give as much time as possible to prove their fitness. “We trust those two guys (Wood and Malan) and we’ll give them as long as possible (to prove their fitness),” Buttler said in an interview at the Adelaide Oval.

England captain @josbuttler says they’ll give @dmalan29 & @MAWood33 as long as possible to prove their fitness for the semi-final. Our coverage of England v India begins 7.30am on Thursday. #BBCCricket #T20WorldCup #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/yc6YQviZxc — Test Match Special (@bbctms) November 9, 2022

Wood had pulled out from training on Tuesday, citing “body discomfort,” while Malan suffered a groin injury during England’s Super12 triumph against Sri Lanka. Buttler also mentioned that the decision to select the two for the semi-final will be made by the medical staff prior to the match on Thursday.

England are the defending champions of the 50-over format. Butler and his men will be vying to become the undisputed champions of white ball cricket after adding the T20 title to their gallery. However, they will have to edge past a high-flying Indian team who have also been in the quest for an ICC trophy since 2013.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here