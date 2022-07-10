IND vs ENG: Liam Livingstone Laughs At His Own Dismissal After Getting Bowled | WATCH

England lost the second T20I by 49 runs to concede the three-match series 2-0 against India at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday. Nonetheless, this match saw some individual brilliance from the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While the former remained unbeaten at 46, Bhuvi picked up three wickets to rattle England in a tight chase. Besides, Jasprit Bumrah came into his own as he picked up two big wickets, one among them was of dangerman Liam Livingstone who saw his off stumps going for a toss.

Such ferocious was the delivery from Bumrah that Livinstone laughed at his own dismissal. Yes, that is Bumrah magic—too hot to handle!

Here’s the full incident:

Livingstone was looking dangerous and started to counter-attack India as England were reduced to 11/2 when Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of both the English openers. Livingstone was looking in his elements, but got unlucky as he faced a peach of a ball from Bumrah.

Batting first, India once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight riding on new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls) after a sudden collapse during the middle-phase on a track full of pace and bounce.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.

If India’s batting has been very good in both the games, the bowling has simply been outstanding with complete domination in the powerplays.

Since he got full-time captaincy, the Indian team is yet to lose a match under him. There has been three clean sweeps — New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0) and a fourth against England in the current one looks imminent.

