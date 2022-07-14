IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Back As India Win Toss & Bowl

Live now
India vs England 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: After a stunning 10-wicket win, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will eye an unassailable lead in the 3-match series when they take the field against England in the 2nd ODI at the iconic Lord’s. The last game ended before its scheduled time; courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best figures of 6/19 and Shami’s 3-wicket haul that bundled out the hosts for a paltry 110 inside 26 Read More
Now, it needs to be seen how this England top order responds, especially after the mess at Oval. As both the skipper saw at the toss, the pitch is ‘less grassy’ which means this England line up will not go down as fast as Oval.
Jos Buttler: We would have bowled first as well. A 50-50 decision to be honest. Seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on, if we can survive that, we should be fine. We’re going with the same team. I think we’ve got to move on and just think it (the loss) as one of those off-days. We always think that batting is our main strength and one game isn’t going to change it. Special time it was (World Cup win), anytime you’re playing at Lord’s, it’s a great feeling
Rohit Sharma: We’re going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it’s better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. He’s (Bumrah) a proper bowler, no matter which the format is. GIves us a different dimension and can bowl in any phases of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He (Pant) did take some really good catches. They were very important for us. It (Lord’s) is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India has won the toss and opt to bowl first, the pitch has little grass, says skipper Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile the big news: Virat Kohli is back and the loud cheers from the Indian fans as soon as they hear his name. Rest of the squad is same.
Seems, England will be desperate to win the toss and bowl first especially what had happened last time around, remember English fans? 29/6 in the eighth over. Let’s see how Bumrah performs, he is in the form of his life, nevertheless a lot will depend on the conditions on offer.
Welcome to the home of cricket, Lord’s as we build up to toss for this second ODI match between India and England. All eyes on Virat Kohli as he looks set for action, let’s not forget that he was ‘rested’ for the five match T20I series against West Indies.
BCCI has shared photos of Kohli sweating it out in the nets. Is it a hint of his availability?
After winning the 1st ODI by 10 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah addressed a press conference in which he was asked by the press personnel about Virat Kohli’s health. He said, “I wasn’t playing in the last T20 game and he (Kohli) didn’t play today (Tuesday). I don’t have an update on his injury.”
The leading pacer of India on Tuesday ran through England’s batting order, dismissing four out of six batters for a duck. Wreaking havoc at the Kia Oval, Bumrah returned with magical bowling figures of 6 for 19 – his career-best in the ODIs. Also, he’s the first Indian bowler to pick 6 wickets in England.
Anticipation is around Kohli’s availability as he missed out on the 1st ODI due to a groin injury. The BCCI did confirm the development on Tuesday but no update on his condition since then. It’s yet to be known if he plays today at Lord’s.
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson.
Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and England at Lord’s. The Men in Blue are back to the home of cricket after winning the Test match last year. They look confident, especially after the 10-wicket win at the Oval. England must be under the pump as they need to bounce back. There’s so much in the store for you, so stay tuned for all the live updates.
Now the action shifts to the home of cricket and Jos Buttler’s England will be looking for a way to get back in the series before the final encounter, on Sunday in Manchester, becomes a mere formality. They have recently set the highest ODI total of 498 runs and will need to do something of that sort to keep the series alive.
As India and England are set to lock horns at Lord’s, here is all you need to know about the game:
What date will the second ODI match between India and England be played?
The second ODI match between India and England will take place on July 14, Thursday.
What time will the second ODI match between India and England begin?
The second ODI match between India and England will begin at 5:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India and England 2nd ODI match?
India vs England 2nd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs India (IND) second ODI match?
India vs England 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
India vs England Possible XIs
England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami.
