IND vs ENG Live Score, CWG 2022 Women’s Cricket T20I Semi-final: India Hope to Overcome England in the Semifinals on Their Way to a Medal

push if they cross the hurdle named England in the first semifinal.

For Harmanpreet and her side, the chance to get the gold medal has the opportunity to come true in the upcoming weekend. A gold or even a podium finish has the potential to inject another wave of supporters towards women’s cricket, considering how winning a medal in a global sporting event is an obsession in India.

In India’s campaign till now, there have been positives all around despite the heartbreaking three-wicket loss to Australia from a position of strength. Harmanpreet took the lead in attacking with the bat against Australia, which was carried forward by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma against Pakistan. Against Barbados, where they were reduced to 92-4, Jemimah Rodrigues (56 not out) and Deepti Sharma (34 not out) delivered the goods with the bat.

Approaching her 18th birthday, Capsey is already making an impression in English colours. Averaging 35.50 with a strike rate of 120 in the format, the right-hander looks to be a long-term rock of the batting order.

Ahead of the CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match be played?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be played on August 6, Saturday.

Where will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match be played?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match begin?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on August 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

