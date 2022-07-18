IND vs ENG: 'Maara Nahi Hai, Dhoya Hai'-Former Pakistan Skipper On Rishabh Pant's Match-Winning Knock

Rishabh Pant played his role to perfection as he helped India win the three-match ODI series against England 2-1. In the process, he also went on to slam 125* runs in 119 balls—his maiden ODI ton. After India was in a spot of bother at 72 for four in a chase of 260, the crack team of Pant (125 not out off 113 balls) and Hardik (71 off 55 and 4/24) engaged in a battle to outdo each other, as the tourists completed the task with 47 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Pant is known for playing flamboyant cricket which means he can get out for a first-ball duck, or go after the bowling in a very explosive manner.

“Rishabh Pant chal gaye to chand tak, nahi to sham tak. He is that kind of a player,” former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif said when asked about Pant’s performance.

“Nobody can teach him how to play. It was outstanding batting, because of the shots that he played to fast bowlers with balance. Maara nahi hai, dhoya hai, be it Australia, England or South Africa, he has scored runs everywhere,” he said on his Youtube channel ‘Caught Behind.’

“Sometimes he gets out in such a way that he makes a fool of himself, and sometimes he plays like no one can play. He is Brian Lara of wicket-keepers.”

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who dominated the first half of the match with his excellent bowling, sending out a warning to the opponents in the year of the T20 World Cup.

In the company of Hardik, Pant then showed his extraordinary skills with the bat as he smashed 16 fours and two sixes in his sublime knock at Old Trafford.

“Mili juli batting hai inki, hare hue match ko jita dete hai, aur jite hue match ko harwa bhi sakte hai.”

Furthermore, he said that Rohit Sharma is much calmer than former captain Virat Kohli. He cited Rohit’s experience as Mumbai Indians skipper when asked about his superb white-ball captaincy.

“Rohit has good experience, under his leadership, Mumbai Indians won five IPL trophies. Captain Virat Kohli played his role to perfection in international cricket.

Now Rohit has returned after injury and it is easy for him. He has captained a huge franchise and the players are almost the same. So, it wouldn’t be a problem for him. He is much more calmer than Virat Kohli and doing his job really well.”

