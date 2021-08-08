IND vs ENG: 'Mindset Adjustment, Not Looking at Result' - How Jasprit Bumrah Found Form After WTC Final

Not too long ago, Jasprit Bumrah bowled 36.4 overs in the ICC World Test Championship, without picking up a single wicket. Bumrah’s modest returns in that match affected India’s chances, as New Zealand lifted the trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah Picks 5, Joe Root Scores Ton, India Need 157 More for Win

Bumrah, though, has triggered a turnaround in the first Test against England in Nottingham, picking up 9 wickets in the game including 5 for 64 in the second innings to help India bowl the hosts out for 303. Bumrah said he has not made any technical adjustments after the WTC final.

BCCI To Give Cash Rewards for Medal Winners, CSK to Award Rs 1 Crore for Neeraj Chopra

“Not a lot of adjustments to be very honest. Just the mindset adjustments and probably not looking at the end result a little too much. I am trying to be in the moment and back my skills. I am just trying to improve my game all the time and add new things but carrying the things I still have," he said in a press conference after Day 4.

India need 157 more runs for a win, with nine wickets in hand. Bumrah said the pitch has become better for batting, so India will fancy their chances.

“When you start to play the game of cricket, you have to believe in yourself, that you want to win and play to win.

“We don’t want to look too far ahead. We are off to a good start and would look to play session by session with a good mindset tomorrow and take things from there.

“Felt like it (pitch easing out), lot of heavy rolling was also done so it got a little slow. When we bowled full, it was a little easier than in the first innings. So we had to create pressure. The wicket has gotten better so we are looking to capitalise."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here