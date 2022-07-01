IND vs ENG: 'Need to Put Value on Your Wicket' - Ravi Shastri Reacts to Shubman Gill's Dismissal in 5th Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test match against England at the Edgbaston. Gill opened the innings for India alongside Cheteshwar Pujara in the absence of regular openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Gill started on a positive note with a couple of glorious drives which moved him quickly to 17 but a lapse of concentration forced him to edge James Anderson’s delivery outside off-stump which went straight to Zak Crawley at slip. He scored four boundaries during his short knock but his dismissal brought Hanuma Vihari into the middle early.

Shastri, who was the head coach of Indian team in the first four Tests of the series last year, returned to the commentary box for Sky Sports for the final Test where he said that a talented opener is a class act but he needs to put a value on his wicket while batting on a boundary-scoring surface.

“That’s unfortunate. He (Shubman Gill) is a class act. He needs to bring that discipline into his game. That’s a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it. This is a boundary-scoring ground but you need to put value on your wicket. You have to stick there and runs will come eventually,” said Shastri.

The former head coach emphasized that Gill attempted a ‘nothing shot’ and there was no intent from him while playing that ball.

“Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off stump. Really a nothing shot. He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work. This is a boundary-scoring ground, Edgbaston. Stay at the crease, you will get runs. There is value for your shots,” said Shastri.

England’s most decorated pacer James Anderson produced probing spells in the rain-hit morning session to reduce India to 53 for two at lunch on day one of the rescheduled fifth Test.

Rain forced the lunch break 20 minutes before time with Hanuma Vihari (14 batting off 46 balls) and Virat Kohli (1 batting off 7) in the middle.

