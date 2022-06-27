IND vs ENG: Not a Lot of Room to Maneuver or Things to go Wrong - Rahul Dravid on Playing in English Conditions

India head coach Rahul Dravid is satisfied with his team’s preparation in the four-day warm-up match clash against Leicestershire. The Indian batters got enough time to get prepared for the English conditions ahead of the rescheduled one-off Test beginning Friday.

Few of the Indian batters including Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and others got multiple chances to bat in the innings to get some practice time in Leicester.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch with a fifty in the second innings, apart from him Shubhman Gill, Iyer and Jadeja also struck half-centuries during the drawn warm-up game.

Dravid feels that the team have ticked all the boxes which were required in the warm-up match.

“I think whatever we needed to achieve and whatever boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match on Friday, I think we are very satisfied and happy, we have been able to do that this week,” Dravid said in a video posted by Leicestershire Foxes on Twitter.

Asked about the challenges of playing in English conditions, Dravid said: “When you have got just one game or one-off game in a series, its not really a lot of time, you’ve got to hit the ground running hard and you’ve got to be able to hopefully get your act together right from the first day of the Test match.”

The 49-year-old said that there is a very low margin of error for India in the rescheduled Test which is going to be a series decider which the visitors currently leads 2-1.

“There is not a lot of room to maneuver or things to go wrong. So having said that it has been a good week. I thought the match wicket was challenging on first couple of days and settle down in the last two so, it was good, it was a great week.”

The former India batter also gave a thumbs up to the facilities and atmosphere.

“I thought you know everyone’s really looked after us really well. It’s been great crowds you know, it’s really lovely to see so many people come to watch the game like this and just the atmosphere and the vibe have been excellent,” he said.

