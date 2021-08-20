IND vs ENG: R Ashwin Opens up About Bumrah-Anderson Episode, Says Statement from England Bowler Surprised Him

The second Test between England and India will be remembered for a long time. The events that unfolded on the last three days gave the fans and the players a lot to talk about. One of the highlights of the match was Jasprit Bumrah going after James Anderson with short-pitch bowling. The latter, on day four had multiple exchanges with skipper Virat Kohli.

This continued on the last day where Bumrah had a few exchanges with Buttler, before Kohli gave it back to the England keeper and Ollie Robinson.

At the end of day three, Bumrah patted Anderson on the back, but the veteran clearly wasn’t amused. R Ashwin, who was not playing the match, has finally come up with the details as to what happened between the two.

“The thing was, Jimmy was like, ‘Hey mate! Why are you bowling so fast? Am I doing the same to you?’. The beauty about that is, looks like Jimmy had told Boom (Bumrah), ‘All this while, you were bowling in 80 m/h; suddenly on seeing me, why are you bowling in 90 m/h?’," Ashwin told India fielding coach R Sridhar on the spinner’s YouTube channel.

“What was surprising to me what that kind of question. I agree, maybe he was shaken. Getting hit on the helmet is definitely not easy and I empathize with him, but still, that kind of a statement coming from Jimmy was a surprise to me."

When it was India’s turn to bat in the second innings, entire England team tried to sledge Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. But despite the constant pressure, the duo added 89 runs together.

“England took that Anderson incident very personally. Bumrah said he didn’t even know what happened but all of us got together and told him what Anderson said to him and that riled us up. What happened next was extraordinary," said Ashwin.

