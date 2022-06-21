IND vs ENG: Rahul Dravid Joins Rohit Sharma And Co in Leicester Ahead of Warm-up Match

Team India Head coach Rahul Dravid joined the Test squad in Leicester where the visitors are training for the upcoming Test match against England which will be played at Edgbaston. Dravid flew to England after the completion of the T20I series against South Africa which was drawn after the final match was called off due to rain.

Dravid has joined the Rohit Sharma and Co as the BCCI posted a couple of photos on their Twitter handle where the head coach was seen addressing the team in hurdle.

Also Read | ‘Wanted to do Special Training, Got Himself Enrolled in a Club’: Gavaskar Reveals Dinesh Karthik’s Hard Work

“Look who’s here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia,” BCCI wrote.

Look who’s here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. 💪💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O6UJVSgxQd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2022



The Indian players have already started training in Leicester as they posted a video and a couple of photos of their training session on Monday.

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022

The Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will play a couple of warm-up T20 games in the United Kingdom before squaring off against England in 3 T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. The world no. 1 ranked T20 side will play the first tour game against Derbyshire, at the Incora County Ground, on July 1. Northampton’s County Ground will host the visitors for a second warm-up match on July 3.

Also Read | England Were on Backfoot in 2021, But They’re Playing Really Good Cricket Now: Rahul Dravid

India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 and the scheme of things will be a bit different for both teams from last time. In almost 10 months since then, both teams have got new captains in Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma along with new head coaches in Dravid and Brendon McCullum.

After the South Africa series, Dravid talked about the England tour and said that the hosts were on the backfoot last year when both teams played four Test matches but things are different now with England playing fearless cricket in recent times under Stokes’ leadership.

“It’s probably a bit different to when we were there last year, when England was probably a little bit on the back foot. But they have played couple of good games (against New Zealand), and we have got a pretty good squad as well. Hopefully, it will be a good match. I love watching Test cricket, love playing it, love coaching it. Looking forward to it,” said Dravid.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here