IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin to Join Team India Ahead of Warm-up Match Against Leicestershire - Report

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to join the Test team ahead of the first warm-up match which will start on June 24. Ashwin was tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the flight to England with other players. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ashwin will reach Leicester in the next couple of days.

It has been learnt that new travel arrangements are being made for the veteran cricketer and he should be with the rest of his teammates soon, a Cricbuzz report said.

Jayant Yadav was kept as a standby should Ashwin fail to recover in time. The Haryana spinner was called to the NCA in Bangalore. However, that option has been ruled out as Ashwin has recovered fully and is expected to fly out in the next 24 hours, most probably on Wednesday.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and batsmen Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have reached London after the completion of the series against South Africa.

Dravid has joined the Rohit Sharma and Co as the BCCI posted a couple of photos on their Twitter handle where the head coach was seen addressing the team in hurdle.

“Look who’s here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia,” BCCI wrote.

Look who’s here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. 💪💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O6UJVSgxQd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2022

The Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 and the scheme of things will be a bit different for both teams from last time. In almost 10 months since then, both teams have got new captains in Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma along with new head coaches in Dravid and Brendon McCullum.

