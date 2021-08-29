Ind vs Eng-Rishabh Pant Can't be a Successful Test Batsman Playing This Way, Says Salman Butt

Rishabh Pant might have played the innings of his life at Brisbane to gift India their biggest ever win in Australia earlier this year, but that didn’t mean he won’t be facing the brickbats in England. Some poor form from his end has made sure that his detractors attack him vociferously; a former Pakistan captain even went onto say that Pant doesn’t have the technique to succeed in English conditions. This is Salman Butt we are talking about.

Kohli Exercises Restraint in Post-Match PC

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Butt was as blunt as one could be.

“Rishabh Pant doesn’t have the technique to succeed in English conditions. He cannot just walk down the track to bowlers. He can survive for a while like this or may play one or two good knocks. But, Rishabh Pant cannot become a successful Test batsman playing this way. He needs to develop some patience and also work on his defensive technique."

Vaughan Takes A Dig at Indian Tail-Enders: ‘Can’t Have Rabbits from 8 to 11’

“Pant has a lot of shots but his defensive mechanism is not strong enough for Test cricket, especially in such conditions. In India, he can taste success, and Australia as well, because the ball doesn’t swing a lot. But wherever the ball swings or seams, Rishabh Pant will find it very difficult to tackle the challenges with the kind of technique he currently possesses,” he added.

The 23-year-old Pant, who has played in all the three Tests so far in the ongoing England series, hasn’t been able to get going with the bat, managing 25 at Nottingham, 37 and 22 at Lord’s, and 2 and 1 at Leeds for a total of only 87 runs. Fortunately, he got all the backing from the team management.

“Well again, as I said, with one loss I cannot assess that or I cannot start analysing that as a captain. Definitely the management is not going to start analysing that because we are not failing as a team. Consistently we are not losing, this is what I mean, when I say that, we failed this game as team definitely and we take responsibility for that," Kohli said at the virtual post-match press conference.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here