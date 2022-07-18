IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Gives MS Dhoni Vibes As Keeper Helps Yuzvendra Chahal Mop Up English Tail | WATCH

India had bowled well in series deciding third ODI, but found themselves in trouble at one stage. They had England on the mat at 199/7, but then a 48-run stand between Craig Overton and David Willey helped England come back into the match. That was when Yuzvendra Chahal got the ball, and he turned the heat up, picking quick wickets in the same over. In one of the video clips, he can be seen being instructed by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to bowl an overpitched delivery to tail-ender Reece Topley to which Chahal smiled and nodded his head.

This reminded fans of MS Dhoni who used to signal his spinners where to bowl.

But as can be seen in the video, Chahal eventually listened to the keeper and kept the ball full which eventually ended up taking the wicket of Topley. Watch the video:



Earlier, playing in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj got a massive confidence boost early on, when he dismissed Jonny Bairstow with his third ball of the day. As the England opener shaped up to play it on the leg-side, the bat turned in his hand and the ball ballooned to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off following a leading edge.

His tails up, Siraj then ran in to bowl to the prolific Root, got the ball to move away, and the outside edge was nicely taken by skipper Rohit at second slip. Siraj, in fact, squared Root up with his late movement.

With two of their in-from batters back in the hut for ducks, England were in trouble at 12 for two.

This was after Jason Roy (41) collected three boundaries off Mohammed Shami, including a four through mid off in the very first delivery of the match.

