IND vs ENG: 'Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya Were Clinical And Played Great Cricketing Shots - Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praises on Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for their match-winning knocks under pressure situation in the third ODI against England. The duo shared a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket which shifted momentum in India’s favour. The five-wicket win in Manchester helped India clinch three-match series 2-1.

India were four down for 72 when Pant joined hands with Pandya in the middle and the duo played with responsibility to get the job done.

With a wide array of strokes at their disposal, both Pant and Hardik went about their task in a professional manner, rarely looking in any sort of discomfort.

Rohit reacted after the series win and said there are some departments which India need to work upon but he was also pleased with the efforts of the player throughout the series.

“Very pleased. We came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white-ball, and we did. Moving forward there are things we need to improve but pleased with the effort. We were here last time and we were beaten I remember. It is not easy place to come and win games but the way we played entire white-ball leg was fantastic. Wanted to do it for a long period of time, to achieve it was brilliant,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The skipper further lauded Pant and Pandya to bat with responsibility after the early top-order collapse and said they didn’t show any signs of panic in the middle during the stand.

“It was a good pitch, but we knew it won’t be easy if we lost wickets early. It happened, but the positive is that these guys haven’t batted a long period in the middle overs and we got to see that from Rishabh and Hardik. Both of them were clinical – at no point did we feel they were panicking. They played great cricketing shots,” he added.

Earlier, India restricted England to a below-par score of 259 as Pandya claimed four wickets and Chahal bagged three.

Rohit heaped praises on the duo and said he is impressed with the leg-spinner’s comeback after missing the 2021 T20 WC, while he also hailed Pandya for his bowling performance on Sunday.

“He is a critical member, has so much experience, bowling in all sorts of formats. It was unfortunate that he missed the last T20 World Cup, but I’m pleased with how he has returned. Hardik as well, used the dimension well while bowling. One side was long and used the bouncers well,” he added.

The 34-year-old further backed the senior players – Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who failed to score big runs on this tour.

“Not really. But we do understand that it is something we need to look into. We played some not-so-good shots and that’s what cost us wickets. But I still back those guys to come out good because they’ve done it for a long time. I’ve got nothing more to say since I understand the quality they bring to the team,” Rohit asserted.



Talking about the bench strength, Rohit said that some players are looking to get a game and they will get in the upcoming series where the management will look to manage the workload of senior players.

“We’ve got some solid guys in the bench who are looking for a long time to get a game. We want to create that bench strength because the kind of games we play, injuries are bound to happen and you need to manage workload. It is a conscious effort,” Rohit concluded.

